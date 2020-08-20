Kamala Harris' road to becoming the 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Sen. Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first American of South Asian descent on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris' running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, … More

Sen. Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and the first American of South Asian descent on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris' running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, calls her a "proven fighter." Correspondent Mark Irons takes a look at her journey to becoming the vice presidential candidate, ahead of her address at the convention tonight.