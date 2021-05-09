Love "My dear people, let us love one another since love comes from God and everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God. Anyone who fails to love can never have known God, because God is … More

Love



"My dear people, let us love one another since love comes from God and everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God. Anyone who fails to love can never have known God, because God is love". – 1 John 4:7-8, which is part of today's second reading at Mass. Stained glass window from St Alphonsus church in Windsor, Ontario.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr