Between the peach trees, orange flames flicker and dance throughout the night. In their orchard in Westhoffen (Bas-Rhin), Daniel and Nathalie Dettling have lit hundreds of braziers filled with paraffin to counter the potentially catastrophic effects of the frost during this week's cold snap. AFP