The Marian Issue in the Church Today - Coredemptrix: Why the Dogma? - Msgr. Calkins

Ave Maria! Msgr. Arthur B. Calkins, gives the fifth talk titled "Causa Mariæ Advocatæ: The Marian Issue in the Church Today" at our Symposium "Mary Coredemptrix: Why the Dogma?" where he refers to the article by Fr. Peter Fehlner in the book "Mary, Unique Cooperator in the Redemption" and explains how Mary is united to Jesus in His work of redeeming the world. He mentions that Genesis 3 :15 is the central verse in the Bible where Mary would undo what Eve had done in the first sin in the Garden of Eden. This symposium took place at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe October 11-12, 2019 and had 8 talks, 2 QA sessions, and 2 Homilies. The theme was "Mary Coredemptrix: Why the Dogma?" and included a commemoration of the Marian legacy of Fr. Peter Damian Fehlner.