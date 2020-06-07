O Salutaris Hostia - Giovanni Battista Martini

O Salutaris Hostia by Giovanni Battista Martini (1706-1784), sung by the brethren at Blackfriars, Oxford (31.05.20) at Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost. O salutaris Hostia, Quæ cæli pandis ostium: … More

O Salutaris Hostia by Giovanni Battista Martini (1706-1784), sung by the brethren at Blackfriars, Oxford (31.05.20) at Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost. O salutaris Hostia, Quæ cæli pandis ostium: Bella premunt hostilia, Da robur, fer auxilium. O, Saving Victim, Who expandest the door of heaven, Hostile armies press, Give strength; bear aid.