On the Summorum Pontificum Pilgrimage to Rome in October

(Paix Liturgique) Every year, since 2012, a pilgrimage takes place in Rome in thanksgiving for the motu proprio Summorum Pontificum of Pope Benedict XVI. Will it take place this year? The Chaplain of this meeting, Father Claude Barthe announces that not only will the pilgrimage take place but also that Cardinal Sarah will celebrate the major mass at Saint Peter's Basilica on October 24th.
Summorum Pontificum News : So the Summorum Pontificum pilgrimage to Rome will take place this year?
Father Claude Barthe : Yes, like every year since 2012! It is true that this year is quite special: reigns, because of what is called the "health crisis", a rather surreal atmosphere which affects all religious activities and especially pilgrimages. I was in Lourdes a few days ago, where there are only a few handfuls of faithful. However, after careful consideration, the Coetus Internationalis, which organizes the Roman Pilgrimage, has decided, considering what this Catholic enterprise represents, to maintain it, taking into account the constraints imposed on us.
Summorum Pontificum News : What will be the program?
Father Claude Barthe : The pilgrimage itself will be reduced to the most important act: the Pontifical Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica, at the altar of the Chair, on Saturday 24 October. With of course, the next day, the Sunday Mass of Christ the King.
On Saturday 24 October, pilgrims, clerics and faithful will meet in front of the entrance to the Basilica at 11h30, where Cardinal Burke will welcome them, and they will enter with him in Saint Peter. At 12h00, Cardinal Robert Sarah will celebrate the Pontifical Mass of Saint Raphael the Archangel.
Summorum Pontificum News : Which pilgrims?
Father Claude Barthe : The Vatican authorities, at the present time, ask that the faithful assisting ceremonies in Saint Peter’s Basilica do not exceed the number of 150. It is very few. But it is possible that these measures will be eased before the end of October.
In any case, exceptionally, we ask those who want to participate in this mass to register very quickly here: https://bit.ly/3hCY4K4.
We will save the entries as they are "clicked" and we will confirm them. When a certain quota is reached, we will notify those who exceed this quota that they will be placed on a waiting list, and we will keep them informed of what we get from the Basilica authorities.
Summorum Pontificum News : What about Sunday, October 25th?
Father Claude Barthe : According to tradition, our pilgrimage will end on the feast of Christ the King. The Pontifical Mass will be celebrated at 11h00, on Sunday 25 October, by Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, in the Church of Trinità dei Pellegrini which, according to its vocation, serves as a sort of headquarters for the pilgrimage, where the priests participating in the pilgrimage celebrate their private masses.
Summorum Pontificum News : In addition, the Oremus / Paix Liturgique association had announced a meeting. Does it still hold?
Father Claude Barthe : Absolutely. The organizers will soon make an announcement on this subject, but I can tell you that this Meeting will be held on Friday, October 23rd in the aula magna of the Augustinianum, near Saint Peter's Square, between 10h and 16h. This year it will receive communications from a series of speakers, including that of Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, and also of Joseph Shaw, Chairman of the Latin Mass Society, Jean de Tauriers, President of ND de Chrétienté, Father Antony Ike , a Nigerian seminarian specializing in Catholic Africa and Trinidad Dufourq who will testify to the vitality and development of the traditional Mass in Argentina.
The organizers ask to register for the Meeting here: https://bit.ly/3in6sOl.
The Meeting will end the same day at 17h00 in the Basilica of Saint Mary and the Martyrs of the Pantheon, with the singing of Pontifical Vespers, chaired by Mgr. Gianfranco Girotti, titular Bishop of Meta, and Regent Emeritus of the Apostolic Penitentiary.
Again, it will be necessary to register for vespers at the Pantheon: https://bit.ly/2XpGhhM.
Summorum Pontificum News : Can we say that this 2020 Pilgrimage will be a matter of principle?
Father Claude Barthe : It will be much more than that! We realize that this year it will be very special. For example, many of our friends in America will not be able to join us. But those present will represent all the intentional pilgrims of the world who will accompany us with their prayers. The pilgrims in re will represent the crowd of pilgrims in voto! This year, we will again bring to the Tomb of the Apostle the plea for the salvation of the Church and for the dissemination of the ancient Roman liturgy which will contribute powerfully to it through its radiation of very pure lex orandi.
