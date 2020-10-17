Clicks27

Thousands of emails, salacious photos mire Biden campaign

SML2
The Biden campaign has hunkered down to strategize the best response to the thousands of emails and scandalous photos being released from Hunter Biden's laptop. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent …More
The Biden campaign has hunkered down to strategize the best response to the thousands of emails and scandalous photos being released from Hunter Biden's laptop. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has this report.
youtube.com/watch?v=WwKCn8VYgFw
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up