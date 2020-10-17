Clicks27
Thousands of emails, salacious photos mire Biden campaign
The Biden campaign has hunkered down to strategize the best response to the thousands of emails and scandalous photos being released from Hunter Biden's laptop. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent …More
The Biden campaign has hunkered down to strategize the best response to the thousands of emails and scandalous photos being released from Hunter Biden's laptop. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has this report.
youtube.com/watch?v=WwKCn8VYgFw
