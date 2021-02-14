Clicks1
Vaticano - 2021-02-14 - Saint Valentine & Saints Cyril and Methodius Pope Francis proclaims the new World Day dedicated to the Grandparents and the Elderly; learn more about Saint Valentine and …More
Vaticano - 2021-02-14 - Saint Valentine & Saints Cyril and Methodius
Pope Francis proclaims the new World Day dedicated to the Grandparents and the Elderly; learn more about Saint Valentine and discover two other saints who share their feast together with St. Valentine.
Pope Francis proclaims the new World Day dedicated to the Grandparents and the Elderly; learn more about Saint Valentine and discover two other saints who share their feast together with St. Valentine.