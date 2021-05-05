Irish Government BANS Communion on the Tongue. In a document updated ahead of the return to public Mass in Ireland next week, the Irish government has stipulated that Communion may NOT be … More





In a document updated ahead of the return to public Mass in Ireland next week, the Irish government has stipulated that Communion may NOT be administered on the tongue.



They have also recommended leaving the hosts in plastic containers so that people can collect it themselves.



You can read the document here:



You can read the document here: hpsc.ie/…velcoronavirus/guidance/religioussettingsguidance/