First day of 2021 | 7NEWS. Beside our beautiful beaches. That's where many Queenslanders spent their first day of 2021. Today, a fresh start to make new memories and leave a turbulent year behind. … More





Beside our beautiful beaches. That's where many Queenslanders spent their first day of 2021. Today, a fresh start to make new memories and leave a turbulent year behind.



Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



Connect with 7NEWS online

Visit »

7NEWS Podcast »

Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1

Twitter »

Instagram »



7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.



#7NEWS First day of 2021 | 7NEWS.Beside our beautiful beaches. That's where many Queenslanders spent their first day of 2021. Today, a fresh start to make new memories and leave a turbulent year behind.Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video » youtube.com/…annel/UC5T7D-Dh1eDGtsAFCuwv_Sw Connect with 7NEWS onlineVisit » 7news.com.au 7NEWS Podcast » smarturl.it/7NewsDaily Facebook » gloria.tv/7NewsAustralia?_fb_noscript=1Twitter » twitter.com/7NewsAustralia Instagram » instagram.com/7newsaustralia/ 7NEWS combines the trusted and powerful news brands including Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Latest, and 7NEWS.com.au, delivering unique, engaging and continuous coverage on the issues that matter most to Australians. Watch 7NEWS nightly at 6pm and weekdays at 11:30am and 4pm on Channel 7 and 7plus. #BreakingNews #7NEWS