Crucifixion of a Parish Priest: Calvary (2014) CatholicCulture

Crucifixion of a Parish Priest: Calvary (2014)

A good priest is threatened with death for the sins of an evil one. He has one week to prepare. That is the simple premise of Martin McDonagh's 2014 film Calvary, starring Brendan Gleeson. This portrait of a heroic but very human priest illuminates the crucifixions, mundane or dramatic, faced by good parish priests everywhere, but especially in post-Catholic cultures such as Ireland, in which the film is set. Fr. James Searby (whose preaching and teaching can be heard on his podcast, Holiness for the Working Day) joins Criteria to discuss Calvary and how it resonates with his everyday experience as a priest. LINKS Holiness for the Working Day

