Good Friday Meditation: Maximizing True Love with Our Lady Co-Redemptrix Struggling to understand the meaning of Suffering and Pain? Take your pain and suffering … adding on more sacrifices of your … More





Struggling to understand the meaning of Suffering and Pain? Take your pain and suffering … adding on more sacrifices of your own, unite them with His Majesty and give them to Our Lady, Co-Redemptrix of the Human Race. She will help us understand our pain and make it fruitful… and glorious. This is what Joseph of Arimathea did on Good Friday



