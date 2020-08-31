Home
WATCH! Cupich supports implicitelly Joe Biden
Tesa
22 minutes ago
Cupich goes there: “There should never be a time or a moment in which we judge others and their faith journey and say that a person is not Christian enough or Catholic enough.”
