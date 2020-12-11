Salesian Superior General Stirs up Covid-19 Panic

Father Ángel Fernández Artime, the Rector Major of the Salesians, told AgenSir.it (December 9) that 80 Salesian priests have died from Covid-90.In order to stir up more panic, he adds, “At first we thought that the pandemic only affected the elderly, but we soon realized that COVID-19 hits everyone.” However, he offers neither facts nor numbers.There are 14.500 Salesians in 134 countries running some 6,000 educational establishments of all types and at all levels. Around 220 Salesians die every year on an average.