A PRAYER TO REBUKE EVIL | ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

BuyoganEs Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel Patron Saint of Soldiers, Police and Doctors St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the … More

BuyoganEs Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel Patron Saint of Soldiers, Police and Doctors St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do thou, O Prince of the Heavenly host, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. The feast of St. Michael, which originated in Phrygia, is kept on September 29 in the West, where it is also known as Michaelmas. Most Eastern Orthodox churches commemorate St. Michael and the other angels on November 8, and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church honours him on the 12th of each month. In the Roman Catholic Church the feast of the Appearing (or Apparition) of St. Michael the Archangel is kept on May 8. According to legend, this appearance took place on Mount Gargano, in Apulia, about 492, and the mountain became an important medieval pilgrimage site. A formal prayer to St. Michael originated with Pope Leo XIII in 1886. __________________________________________