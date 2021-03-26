EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, March 25, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Finally holding the long-awaited news conference that media members had been urging daily, President Joe Biden went … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Finally holding the long-awaited news conference that media members had been urging daily, President Joe Biden went before socially distanced reporters on Thursday in the East Room of the White House, where he answered questions for a little over an hour. Co-founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to share his thoughts on President Joe Biden's first formal news conference and how he believes it went. More than a dozen Republican Senators are heading to the Southern border to shine a light on the border crisis. Senators say the Biden administration outlawed any media to attend. And in an Apostolic Letter, Pope Francis highlighted the timelessness and depth of faith in Dante Alighieri's masterpiece, the "Divine Comedy." Art Historian and author, Elizabeth Lev, joins to tell us why Italy is celebrating the Day of Dante today. Today is also the Solemnity of the Annunciation. Author of "The Beauty of Faith," Jem Sullivan, joins to tell us about the Solemnity of the Annunciation in art. Finally this evening, Correspondent Mark Irons takes us through the relationship and history between college basketball and Catholic schools.