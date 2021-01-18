2017 Personality 13: Existentialism via Solzhenitsyn and the Gulag. In this lecture, I explore the dreadful socio-political consequences of the individual inauthentic life: the degeneration of … More





In this lecture, I explore the dreadful socio-political consequences of the individual inauthentic life: the degeneration of society into nihilism or totalitarianism, often of the most murderous sort, employing as an example the work/death camps of the Soviet Union.



Buy The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It is arguably the most important book of the twentieth century.



Audiobook online:



Use versions of Volume 1, 2 and 3 are available through Amazon:



An abridged version is in print:



