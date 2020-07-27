Home
Massive ‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted on the street front of a Planned Parenthood in heart of Washington DC overnight
HerzMariae
41 minutes ago
The ‘Baby Lives Matter’ movement is responsible for the mural. They are painting such murals around the country.
