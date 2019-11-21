Clicks57
Friar Alessandro - O Santa Notte - Recording in Bethlehem
Order now from Amazon: po.st/VoJAmYT Order now from iTunes: music.apple.com/…/1452369566 Order now from Official Store: www.recordstore.co.uk Join the mailing list: zaphod.uk.vvhp.net/vvreg…More
Order now from Amazon: po.st/VoJAmYT Order now from iTunes: music.apple.com/…/1452369566 Order now from Official Store: www.recordstore.co.uk Join the mailing list: zaphod.uk.vvhp.net/vvreg/8388-307557 "Voice of Joy" is a collection of traditional Christmas carols, seasonal melodies and sacred arias, recorded in two very different locations: the United Kingdom and Bethlehem, the latter in the heart of the Holy Land.