Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Iraq Discusses the Yazidi Community | EWTN News Nightly

The Iraqi government is set to offer financial compensation to survivors of the 2014 genocide committed by ISIS against the Yazidi community. According to local media, the Yazidi Survivor Law also calls for a state-run department to care for those left behind by ISIS. Advocates call the measure, an important first step. In August 2014, ISIS began a violent assault on the Yazidi religious minority. Hundreds of thousands of members were displaced, and nearly 3,000 remain missing. Director of the Jesuit refugee service in Iraq, Fr. Joseph Cassar, joins to tell us a little about the Yazidi community and why they were targeted by ISIS. With advocates calling the Yazidi Survivor Law an important first step, Fr. Cassar shares what he thinks about it. He also discusses the Christian communities in Iraq, how they are doing and how the organization is able to help them as well. The director of the Jesuit refugee service explains what he hopes will come from the visit by Pope Francis to Iraq and how the preparations are going.