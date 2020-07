The SECRETS of SILICON VALLEY : What BIG TECH Doesn't WANT You to KNOW

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCES : www.corbettreport.com/siliconvalley/ Once a sleepy farming region, Silicon Valley is now the hub of a global industry that is transforming the economy, shaping our political discourse, and changing the very nature of our society. So what happened? How did this remarkable change take place? Why is this area the epicenter of this transformation? Discover the dark secrets behind the real history of Silicon Valley and the Big Tech giants in this important edition of The Corbett Report.