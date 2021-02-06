Home
Return To Tradition
1 hour ago
In times like these, characterized by weaponized ambiguity, it helps to seek clarity. Leo XIII declared Thomism to be the Theology of the Church. It is a system marked by its lack of ambiguity.
Sign up