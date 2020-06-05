Clicks41

What a smear theater

Tesa
2
Minneapolis mayor sobs uncontrollably at gold coffin of George Floyd at memorial led by Rev. Al Sharpton
F M Shyanguya
Theater! Completely correct. Actors playing roles assigned. All for their Master Deceiver.

Cf. FLOYDgate: George Floyd’s murder was either a pre-planned public execution or completely staged hoax!
Roberto 55
Maybe he is laughing, nobody can see what he is doing under mask. But anycase he is a hypocrite and coward.
