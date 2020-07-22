Clicks50
Why are EWTN's agencies silent on scandals?
Michael Hichborn, "Lepanto Institute" confronts CatholicNewsAgency.com: "JD Flynn of the Catholic News Agency, claimed they were willing to investigate and expose corruption in the Church. He also is completely silent when asked about his silence on corruption in the Church."