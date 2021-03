This is extraordinary. The WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19 did not ask to see the Wuhan Institute of Virology's virus database, which was taken offline in September 2019. If the WHO … More

This is extraordinary. The WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19 did not ask to see the Wuhan Institute of Virology's virus database, which was taken offline in September 2019. If the WHO mission was not discredited as an utter failure before, it certainly is now.