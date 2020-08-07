Clicks14
UK Women Die After ‘DIY’ Home Abortion Service, Court Rejects Evidence
The UK's Court of Appeal refused to consider evidence suggesting women are dying and experiencing severe complications because of abortion pills sent through the mail—Catherine Hadro “Speaks Out.” --…More
The UK's Court of Appeal refused to consider evidence suggesting women are dying and experiencing severe complications because of abortion pills sent through the mail—Catherine Hadro “Speaks Out.” ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.