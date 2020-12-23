Pro-Life Weekly Host Discusses Conversation with Archbishop Naumann Regarding COVID Vaccine Ethics EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host and managing editor, Catherine Hadro, spoke with Archbishop Joseph … More





EWTN Pro-Life Weekly host and managing editor, Catherine Hadro, spoke with Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, the chairman of the USCCB's Pro-life Activities Committee, to address many of the ethical questions on the minds of the faithful regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. Hadro joins to discuss what prompted the special report, what stood out from her conversation with Archbishop Naumann and what the most clarifying point was for her. The Pro-Life Weekly host also explains what Catholic viewers can do if they are concerned about the topic of aborted fetal cell lines in vaccine development. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pro-Life Weekly Host Discusses Conversation with Archbishop Naumann Regarding COVID Vaccine EthicsEWTN Pro-Life Weekly host and managing editor, Catherine Hadro, spoke with Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, the chairman of the USCCB's Pro-life Activities Committee, to address many of the ethical questions on the minds of the faithful regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. Hadro joins to discuss what prompted the special report, what stood out from her conversation with Archbishop Naumann and what the most clarifying point was for her. The Pro-Life Weekly host also explains what Catholic viewers can do if they are concerned about the topic of aborted fetal cell lines in vaccine development. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly