Viganò: The Young Ratzinger Was A Modernist

hermeneutic of continuity

Father Joseph Ratzinger played a crucial role in overturning the theological schemas for Vatican II when he was a theological Peritus (councillor) of liberal Cologne Cardinal Josef Frings (+1978), Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò told LifeSiteNews.com (January 6).It is undeniable for Viganò that many of Ratzinger’s writings show that he was influenced by Hegel and Modernism. Viganò refers to Professor Enrico Maria Radaelli and Peter Seewald who have illustrated this point.Viganò observes that Ratzinger's early declarations “largely contradict" thewith which Benedict XVI came up.At least, Viganò thinks that Ratzinger's role as Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith and as Pope "contributed to at least some sort of a change of heart regarding the mistakes he committed and the ideas he professed."Viganò would wish that Ratzinger distanced himself from his “early theologically erroneous positions.”