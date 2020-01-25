ULTIMATE PRO-LIFER: Mary, Mother of God

Michael J. Matt presents a prayer to the Mother of God, asking her to baptize with her tears the victims of abortion and to sing to them tonight in paradise. In commemoration of the first National … More

Michael J. Matt presents a prayer to the Mother of God, asking her to baptize with her tears the victims of abortion and to sing to them tonight in paradise. In commemoration of the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day and in gratitude to President Donald Trump--the first president in US history to attend the National Right to Life March in Washington, D.C.