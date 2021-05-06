Pro-choice politicians; Cardinals face lay justice: Last Week in the Church with John Allen Jr. In this episode: the curious case of Cardinal Becciu; debate rages in the U.S. around pro-choice politi… More

In this episode: the curious case of Cardinal Becciu; debate rages in the U.S. around pro-choice politicians receiving communion; Pope Francis’ Vatican reform takes aim at Cardinals’ privileges; a reflection on the importance of tradition.