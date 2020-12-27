COVID-19 Update: Concern over Sydney mystery cases; massive delays at Queensland border | 7NEWS. COVID-19 Update: Concern over Sydney mystery cases; massive delays at Queensland border. Subscribe … More





Health officials in Sydney are scrambling to find the sources of five mystery COVID cases not yet linked to the Northern Beaches cluster, while the outbreak still has Sydney's New Year's Eve plans hanging in the balance; and there are calls for a fourth checkpoint on the Gold Coast to ease congestion at the QLD/NSW border as residents experience delays of up to 90 mins.



