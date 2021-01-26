Dear friends , ................................. Our Lady of Fatima appeared six times to the three shepherd children (Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco) from May 13, 2017 – Oct. 13, 1917. Throughout her apparitions, she stressed prayer, fasting and sacrifice to obtain peace for the world and the conversion of sinners. She particularly encouraged daily devotion to the rosary. “…Pray the Rosary every day in honor of Our Lady of the Rosary, in order to obtain peace for the world and the end of the war, for she alone can be of any avail.” (Third Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima – July 13, 1917) 5) “Sacrifice yourselves for sinners and say many times, especially when you make a sacrifice, ‘O Jesus, this is for love of Thee, for the conversion of sinners, and in reparation for the sins committed against the Immaculate Heart of Mary.'” (Third Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima – July 13, 1917)