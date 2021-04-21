Report Finds Most of the World's Population Lives in Countries Where Religious Freedom is Violated A report released on Wednesday examines religious persecution around the world, and has some troubli… More





A report released on Wednesday examines religious persecution around the world, and has some troubling findings. 67% of the world's population lives in countries where religious freedom is being violated. This is according to Aid to the Church in Need's annual report on countries experiencing discrimination. Nine African countries appeared on the list for the first time, showing an increase in extreme persecution in the continent. Editor-in-Chief of Aid to the Church in Need's 2021 Religious Freedom Report and their Advocacy Officer at the European Union and United Nations, Marcela Szymanski, shares what is new about this year's report, and what stayed the same from last year. Szymanski tells us more about the references in the report to the dangers of artificial intelligence and mass surveillance. Pope Francis has described a rise of "polite persecution' in Western countries. The advocacy officer shares what she thinks the Holy Father meant by that. She also explains what concrete things are being done to defend religious freedom around the world. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Report Finds Most of the World's Population Lives in Countries Where Religious Freedom is ViolatedA report released on Wednesday examines religious persecution around the world, and has some troubling findings. 67% of the world's population lives in countries where religious freedom is being violated. This is according to Aid to the Church in Need's annual report on countries experiencing discrimination. Nine African countries appeared on the list for the first time, showing an increase in extreme persecution in the continent. Editor-in-Chief of Aid to the Church in Need's 2021 Religious Freedom Report and their Advocacy Officer at the European Union and United Nations, Marcela Szymanski, shares what is new about this year's report, and what stayed the same from last year. Szymanski tells us more about the references in the report to the dangers of artificial intelligence and mass surveillance. Pope Francis has described a rise of "polite persecution' in Western countries. The advocacy officer shares what she thinks the Holy Father meant by that. She also explains what concrete things are being done to defend religious freedom around the world. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly