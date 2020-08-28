Clicks59
US Senator can’t walk through the streets of DC without getting assaulted
An angry Black Lives Matter mob tried to attack Senator Rand Paul outside the Republican National Convention in DC during yet another night of mayhem. Paul who just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump's Republican Party Nomination
An angry Black Lives Matter mob tried to attack Senator Rand Paul outside the Republican National Convention in DC during yet another night of mayhem.
Paul who just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination
