World Over - 2021-03-18 - Mary Rice Hasson with Raymond Arroyo MARY RICE HASSON, attorney and Director of the Catholic Women's Forum joins us with an update on the status of The Equality Act in the … More

World Over - 2021-03-18 - Mary Rice Hasson with Raymond Arroyo



MARY RICE HASSON, attorney and Director of the Catholic Women's Forum joins us with an update on the status of The Equality Act in the US Senate.