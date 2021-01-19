Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,1-6. Jesus entered the synagogue. There was a man there who had a withered hand. They watched him closely to see if he would cure him on the … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 3,1-6.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Melito of Sardis (?-c.195)

Homily on the Pasch, 82-90 (cf. SC 123, p.107 f.)

"The Pharisees went out and immediately took counsel with the Herodians against him to put him to death"

You have not seen God; you have not recognized the Lord; you did not know that it was he, God's Firstborn, who was begotten before the morning star (Ps 110[109]:3), who caused light to spring up, who caused day to shine forth when he separated it from darkness, who set the first limits, suspending the earth, drying up the great abyss, spreading out the firmament (…), who created the angels in heaven, setting thrones there, and who shaped man of the earth. He it was who chose Israel and guided it from Adam to Noah, from Noah to Abraham, from Abraham to Isaac and Jacob and the twelve patriarchs. It was he who led your fathers in Egypt, who protected and fed them. He, who gave them manna from heaven, who quenched their thirst from the rock, who gave them the Law and the promised land, who sent prophets to them and raised up their kings. It is he who has come to you, healing the sick and raising the dead (…) It is he whom you wanted to put to death, he whom you handed over for money. (…) How have you esteemed the benefits bestowed on you? (…) Esteem now the withered hand he has restored to its body. Esteem now those born blind whom he has restored to the light with a word. Esteem now those dead he has raised from their tombs after three or four days. The gifts he has given you are priceless. And you (…), you have repaid him evil for good, affliction for joy, death for life.

Jesus entered the synagogue. There was a man there who had a withered hand.They watched him closely to see if he would cure him on the sabbath so that they might accuse him.He said to the man with the withered hand, "Come up here before us."Then he said to them, "Is it lawful to do good on the sabbath rather than to do evil, to save life rather than to destroy it?" But they remained silent.Looking around at them with anger and grieved at their hardness of heart, he said to the man, "Stretch out your hand." He stretched it out and his hand was restored.The Pharisees went out and immediately took counsel with the Herodians against him to put him to death.Bishop