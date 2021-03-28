EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-03-25 | FULL EPISODE – Becerra, Mouse Embryo Experiments, Melissa McCarthy The Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next HHS Secretary – Senator Steve Daines, … More





The Senate narrowly confirmed Xavier Becerra as the next HHS Secretary – Senator Steve Daines, the Senate Pro-Life Caucus Chair, outlines his top pro-life concerns and tells us about his tense exchange with Becerra. Autumn Christensen, policy director for the Susan B. Anthony List, explains what's at stake for the pro-life cause with HHS Secretary Becerra and updates us on the Biden administration's latest action on the Protect Life Rule. Scientists are growing mouse embryos in an artificial womb and say humans could be next – Joseph Meaney, Ph.D. of the National Catholic Bioethics Center and David Prentice Ph.D. of the Charlotte Lozier Institute break down why this is concerning and how experimenting on human embryos violate our pro-life and Catholic beliefs. Actress Melissa McCarthy spoke with Planned Parenthood's president for an online discussion, slamming pro-lifers as "troubled" and "hate-filled" - Catherine Hadro 'Speaks Out'. And we spotlight Project Mom, an initiative of the University of Notre Dame to help expecting mothers in need. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.