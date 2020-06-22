Celebrate Fathers Day by praying to God the Father, as St Paul does: "I bow my knees before the Father, from whom every paternity in heaven and on earth is named, that according to the riches of his … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Celebrate Fathers Day by praying to God the Father, as St Paul does: "I bow my knees before the Father, from whom every paternity in heaven and on earth is named, that according to the riches of his glory he may grant you to be strengthened with might through his Spirit in the inner man, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may have power to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled with all the fulness of God." (Ephesians 3:15-19) My sermon for today, on the Fatherhood of God, can be read here . Carved tympanum above the entrance to the church of the Carmelite Convent of the Annunciation in Alba de Tormes. St Teresa of Avila is buried in this church.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr