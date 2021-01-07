Leaked Vatican Emails: Climate Change Critic? Bye Bye

Vatican officials eliminated everybody critical of the hypothesis of man-made climate change, Edward Pentin writes on January 5 with reference to five-year-old emails he received.
The context is an April 2015 conference of the Pontifical Academy of Science. Then-president of the Academy, Werner Arber, a Swiss Protestant microbiologist, was sympathetic to the positions of Philippe de Larminat, a French climate change critic.
Curia Cardinal Peter Turkson invited Larminat to participate at a April 28 workshop. The academy’s chancellor Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo welcomed Larminat’s participation on April 16. However, the following day, after learning about Larminat’s critical positions, Sorondo wrote to several members of the academy that inviting Larminat was “incredible.”
Among the recipients was Veerabhadran Ramanathan, Francis’ favourite climate "scientist,” who suggested disinviting Larminat. Several members agreed because a dissent opinion at the meeting would “make all the news.” At least one wrote that it was “sad to oppose our own president [Arber].”
On April 24, Larminat was disinvited. WashingtonPost.com reported in June 2015 that Larminat’s flight from Paris to Rome was cancelled under the pretext of “no space left.”
Despite these intrigues, the conference made undesired headlines because two more climate change critics, Lord Christopher Monckton and Marc Morano, were kicket out after their positions became known.
Picture: Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo © Gabriella Clare Marino, CC BY-SA
