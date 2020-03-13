St Teresa of Avila clothed in God's grace

St Teresa writes in her biography that: "On the festival of the Assumption of Our Lady, I was in a monastery of the Order of the glorious Saint Dominic, thinking of the many sins which in times past … More

St Teresa writes in her biography that: "On the festival of the Assumption of Our Lady, I was in a monastery of the Order of the glorious Saint Dominic, thinking of the many sins which in times past I had confessed in that house and of other things concerning my wicked life, when there came upon me a rapture so vehement that it nearly drew me forth out of myself altogether …While in this state, I thought I saw myself being clothed in a garment of great whiteness and brightness. At first I could not see who was clothing me, but later I saw Our Lady on my right hand and my father Saint Joseph on my left, and it was they who were putting that garment upon me. I was given to understand that I was now cleansed of my sins... They would keep us safe and her Son had already promised to go with us: as a sign that that was true, she said, she would give me this jewel. Then she seemed to throw round my neck a very beautiful gold collar, to which was fastened a most valuable cross”. This painting from the Carmelite museum at Alba de Tormes depicts this vision of St Teresa, and is the basis of her confidence in God's mercy and love. At this difficult time of the COVID 19 heath crisis, we can learn from St Teresa, and share her prayer: "Let nothing disturb you, nothing frighten you, all things are passing, God is unchanging. Patience gains all; nothing is lacking to those who have God: God alone is sufficient."



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr