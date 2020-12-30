191. Fear the unknown

John invites us to be cautious when comes time to choose. We have the choice to follow Christ or another way. He tells us about people who were with the Apostles, but who are no longer with them:“They went out from us, but they were not really of our number; if they had been, they would have remained with us.” 1 John, chapter 2, verse 19Sometimes, even in our churches, there may be people who are not with us, that is to say, who follow another doctrine than that of Jesus Christ.Since we’re called not to judge, only God can know whether a person lives his faith authentically or not. We can, however, propose ourselves this question: “Does the person follow the Love of God and let the Holy Spirit work in his life?”Otherwise, here are some very good opportunities to pray. We have around us, in the church, an ideal place to practice observing and listening to the faith of others.John knows Jesus:“The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world came to be through him, but the world did not know him.” John, chapter 1, verses 9 to 10Jesus is the true Light, but there are people who don’t know him.Now, how do we make sure that these people do not lead us in another direction, other than in the Light of Christ? Let’s be as careful for ourselves as these people can drive us off the road.May the grace of God invade us as he covered Mary and kept her totally pure and sinless. May grace, just like the Word and the Eucharist, transform us every day, to become “image of God” in the world and for the world.Let’s personally decide to live in Love, Peace, Truth, within the Life that Christ transmits to us and to move freely on the Way where he leads us.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas