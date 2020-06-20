Regensburg Diocese Dissipates - or Creates - Doubts About Benedict’s Visit

Benedict XVI celebrated on Saturday a third Mass with his brother Georg, visited his family's tomb in Ziegetsdorf cemetery where his father (+1959), mother (+1963) and sister (+1991) rest, and his house in Pentling outside Regensburg where he lived as professor from 1970 to 1977.He also received the Berlin Nuncio, Archbishop Nikola Eterovic.As if he wanted to create doubts about this, a speaker for Regensburg Diocese said that Eterovic's appearance is a sign that Francis "agrees" with Benedict's trip to Germany.There are is no information available when Benedict will return to Rome, nor about the state of health of his brother.