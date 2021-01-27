Evil Vaccine: Bishop Refuses to Use Murdered Children

“All the political posturing on vaccines is truly disgusting," Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote again on Twitter.com (January 22),“The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born.” Therefore, Strickland renews his pledge, “I will not extend my life by USING murdered children. This is evil WAKE UP!”There is no proof that the Covid-19 vaccines intend to "extend life" or have the capacity to do so. In any case, Strickland is one of the few vaccine resistance bishops.Francis, the Pontifical Academy for Life, most Bishops’ Conferences and "Catholic" Bioethics Centers claim that the use of vaccines developed with fetal cell lines is not only licit but "morally good."