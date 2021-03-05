Pope Francis Shares Message to the Iraqi People Ahead of His Trip | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis is telling the Iraqi people that he comes as a pilgrim of peace and hope. In a video message, the … More





Pope Francis is telling the Iraqi people that he comes as a pilgrim of peace and hope. In a video message, the Holy Father says he is looking forward to praying with his brothers and sisters of other religious traditions. He also expresses the Church's closeness to the Christians in the Middle East and encourages them to rebuild and begin again. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss more of what the Holy Father said in his message to the Iraqis. Flynn and the EWTN team will be traveling along with the pope, and Flynn shares with us some of the highlights on the pope's agenda while in Iraq. With the recent missile attack, the Rome Correspondent also explains how security is looking. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Shares Message to the Iraqi People Ahead of His Trip | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis is telling the Iraqi people that he comes as a pilgrim of peace and hope. In a video message, the Holy Father says he is looking forward to praying with his brothers and sisters of other religious traditions. He also expresses the Church's closeness to the Christians in the Middle East and encourages them to rebuild and begin again. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss more of what the Holy Father said in his message to the Iraqis. Flynn and the EWTN team will be traveling along with the pope, and Flynn shares with us some of the highlights on the pope's agenda while in Iraq. With the recent missile attack, the Rome Correspondent also explains how security is looking. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly