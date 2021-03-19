Clicks6
March 19th is the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is an antiphon from Vespers for his feast day, with text based on Matthew 1:16. "Jacob begat Joseph, the husband …More
March 19th is the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is an antiphon from Vespers for his feast day, with text based on Matthew 1:16. "Jacob begat Joseph, the husband of Mary, of whom was born Jesus, who is called Christ." "Jacob autem génuit Jóseph, vírum Maríae, de qua nátus est Jésus, qui vocátur Chrístus." venite
Joseph (Solemnity)
—
Abundus of Villers
Adrian of Maastricht
Alkmund of Northumbria
Amantius of Wintershoven
Andrea Gallerani
Anton Muzaj
Apollonius of Braga
Auxilius of Ireland
Clement of Dunblane
Colocer of Saint-Brieuc
Corbasius of Quimperlé
Cuthbert of Brittany
Gemus
Isnard de Chiampo
John of Parma
John the Syrian of Pinna
Lactali of Freshford
Landoald of Maastricht
Leontinus of Brag…More
Martyrs of Sorrento
Mark
Quartilla
Quintilla
Quintius
Martyred in the Spanish Civil War
Alberto Linares de La Pinta
Jaume Trilla Lastra
Martyred in World War II
Jan Turchan
Marcel Callo
