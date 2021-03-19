March 19th is the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is an antiphon from Vespers for his feast day, with text based on Matthew 1:16. "Jacob begat Joseph, the husband … More

March 19th is the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary. This is an antiphon from Vespers for his feast day, with text based on Matthew 1:16. "Jacob begat Joseph, the husband of Mary, of whom was born Jesus, who is called Christ." "Jacob autem génuit Jóseph, vírum Maríae, de qua nátus est Jésus, qui vocátur Chrístus."