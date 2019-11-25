Clicks83

Pope Francis Venerated Marian Statue That Survived The Atomic Bomb

Pope Francis venerated it with incense at the beginning of the Mass. This haunting statue of Mary survived the atomic bomb, which destroyed the cathedral in Nagasaki where it stood.
De Profundis
Further information on the statue. It is carved wood and came to the Urakami Cathedral from Italy in the 1930s. It is supposedly based on a painting of the Immaculate Conception by a Spanish artist. And was beloved by the Catholics of the area.
