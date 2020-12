In 1949 Pope Pius XII gave an address just one week before Christmas in remembrance of a holy pope, one who is often forgotten when looking back at the anti-modernist and pre-modernist popes. It's … More

In 1949 Pope Pius XII gave an address just one week before Christmas in remembrance of a holy pope, one who is often forgotten when looking back at the anti-modernist and pre-modernist popes. It's worth seeing what Pius XII had to say about a holy pope.