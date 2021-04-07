European Medicines Agency Says There is Link Between AstraZeneca Vaccine and Rare Blood Clots An official with the European Medicines Agency is now saying there is a link between the AstraZeneca … More





An official with the European Medicines Agency is now saying there is a link between the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain. However, it is unclear what exactly that connection is. The European Medicines Agency is saying it will have more on these findings once the review is finalized sometime this week. That said, they say the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks. The Director for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health and Professor of Medicine at Rutgers and New York Medical College, Dr. Bob Lahita, joins to discuss the vaccine. AstraZeneca's vaccine is not the only one in which adverse reactions, some even severe, have been reported. While we know these reactions are rare, Dr. Lahita explains if we know why they are occurring. He shares whether it is the vaccine or the person's immune system that causes these reactions. The United States Army has developed a COVID vaccine and started testing on volunteers, adding to the growing list of vaccine manufacturers and options. Dr. Lahita talks about this development and its significance. The White House is saying that 100% of adults will be eligible for the vaccine by April 19th. The professor of medicine tells us how important this is when it comes to stopping this pandemic, especially as we see new variants of the virus emerge.