Clicks
45
Lisi Sterndorfer
2
1 hour ago
First Mass in North American, St. Augustine, FL, 1565.
Ultraviolet
29 minutes ago
They had CGI in 1565?
;-)
Tesa
56 minutes ago
Once Teresa of Avila asked God how she could thank him and he replied to assist a Mass. Happy Thangsgiving.
