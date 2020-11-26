Clicks45
Lisi Sterndorfer
2
First Mass in North American, St. Augustine, FL, 1565.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Ultraviolet
  • Report
They had CGI in 1565? ;-)
Tesa
  • Report
Once Teresa of Avila asked God how she could thank him and he replied to assist a Mass. Happy Thangsgiving.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up