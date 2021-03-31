Christ in you hope of Glory! Christ in you, hope of Glory! April 4 Easter Sunday Dear brothers and sisters, the Easter celebration reminds us that nobody can be a Christian only by tradition or to … More

Christ in you hope of Glory!



Christ in you, hope of Glory!

April 4 Easter Sunday



Dear brothers and sisters, the Easter celebration reminds us that nobody can be a Christian only by tradition or to believe by hearsay, but it is necessary to meet personally the Risen Christ. In fact, if it is true that the Father allowed Jesus to be put to death in the flesh, it is even more true that, by resurrecting Him from the dead, made Him alive in the Spirit. “Jesus of Nazareth is alive !, Cardinal Cantalamessa reminded us last March 26, He is not a memory of the past; he is not just a character, but a person. He lives "according to the Spirit", of course, but this, added the Cardinal, is a way of living that is stronger than that "according to the flesh”one, because it allows Him to live within us, not outside or alongside. "

Dear brothers and sisters, this is precisely the wonderful wish that we Christians exchange at Easter time: May Christ dwell, by faith, in us! Jesus, the hope of our future glory!